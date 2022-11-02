ORWELL TOWNSHIP — The Old Brick is a landmark along Route 45 just north of the Grand Valley Local Schools complex.
The building is a treasure chest of history which will be shared with visitors to Country Neighbor at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Anyone is welcome to attend the event.
Charles McElroy, the treasurer of the Old Brick Historical Society, will be discussing the history of the project. This is the second lecture about the property that was completed in 1828 and will focus on the history of the building itself.
Kristina Paxton, activities coordinator at Country Neighbor, said the organization hopes a monthly event can be established focusing on the history of the area.
The property was purchased from Allenson Spaulding who built the property after buying the land in 1820, McElroy said. The second owners were Ezra and Fanny Pratt, who bought the property in 1832. It stayed in the family until 1985, when it was given to the OBHS, he said.
“Two families have owned this place in 200 years,” McElroy said.
He said the bricks to make the large building were made on site and would have taken a long time to complete.
The OBHS provides tours of the house upon request and has historical items, including an Orwell Post Office desk inside the house.
“We have a brick that says 1821. It might have taken that long [until 1828],” he said.
“We want to keep the place going if we can,” McElroy said. He said a Christmas wreath fundraiser is the biggest money maker of the year.
He said more volunteers would be helpful to paint and make the building more pleasant aesthetically.
The property included as much as 1,200 acres and one time and employed as many as 60 people in the 1920s.
Lenny Klingensmith is excited about the history of the area as well and has a milk bottle collection that includes 2,000 bottles and representatives of 170 different dairies in Ashtabula County. He said he wold like to start a dairy museum.
McElroy, Paxton and Klingensmith are hoping to find more ways to interact with young people regarding the history of the area.
