GENEVA — The old, handwritten letters contain trivial details of a Pittsburgh woman named Emelina who wrote regularly to her friend, Freeland R. Cook, Esq., of Windsor, circa 1873.
“I would like to have been out to go to the party with you,” Emelina wrote. “I know I would enjoy myself for I always do at dances.”
But Emelina’s script-style, cursive writing meant more than just words to Master Penman, Michael Sull of Kansas, who identified the handwriting style as Spencerian script, developed in the 1820s by Platt R. Spencer of Geneva.
To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the formation of the Platt R. Spencer Historical Society, several events are planned for 2023, including an exhibit of an oil painting of the Spencer home by Geneva artist Dan Smith.
Spencer, knowns as the Father of American Penmanship, is honored with an anniversary exhibit at the Geneva Public Library through the end of April.
“The election of the first board was in 2008 at the home of Debbie Caranci,” said Beth Stillwell, president. “You can see a news clipping showing just who was elected in our anniversary exhibit in the entryway of Geneva Library.”
The painting was unveiled at the Platt R. Spencer Historical Society’s March board meeting.
“In 2016, the homestead and property [on North Myers Road] was donated to the PRSHS, thanks to the generosity of the Tom Rood family,” Stillwell said.
The painting was commissioned by Geneva resident Barbara Pruden. The painting is displayed in a restored, antique frame donated by Ed Richards.
Spencer developed the unique style of writing in the 1820s and it continued to grow in popularity through the 1840s. By 1851, the Spencerian style was established as the official American handwriting style, Sull said.
“He was very influenced by nature,” Stillwell told the Star Beacon in 2015. “He would go to the beach and write in the sand, imitating the circles, ellipses and curls he found in the environment.”
Schools across the country were teaching Spencer’s style by the early 1860s. Spencer himself opened schools in Geneva Township, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
Geneva Area City Schools’ elementary building was dedicated in 2010 for the cursive master.
Sull said Emelina likely learned to write Spencerian script in grade school in the 19th Century.
Judy Pallutch, a member of the Ashtabula County Historical Society, found Emelina’s letters while cleaning and sorting through items in her home. Her parents collected postcards and bought boxes of them at auction, she said.
Instead of throwing them away, she gave the letters to the Star Beacon, which donated them to the Platt R. Spencer Historical Society.
At the time, Sull told the Star Beacon that the letters are a link to the past.
The Platt R. Spencer Historical Society is planning a celebration in November, highlighted by a visit from Sull.
The library exhibit, running through April 30, displays many of the activities the Society has participated in over the years.
It’s also an invitation for the community to become active members, Stillwell said.
Help is needed to redecorate the home and the grounds in 1800’s style, including tree trimming, mowing, building or buying a storage unit and fundraising.
For more information, contact President Beth Stillwell, 440-466-8697 or PRSHS Historian Bill Peters, 440-796-3570. More information can be found on Facebook or www.prspencerhistorical.com. Memberships of $10 can be mailed to P.O. Box 12, Geneva, Ohio 44041.
