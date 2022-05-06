The Ohio Sate Highway Patrol, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, Ashtabula Police Department and Conneaut Police Department have partnered in an attempt to reduce fatal crashes in Ashtabula County.
The OHP announced the joint venture in a press release.
There were 16 deaths from traffic crashes in Ashtabula County last year, according to the release. Of those 16, 11 had the potential to wear a seat belt, and eight of those were not wearing seat belts, according to the release.
The four agencies are partnering to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding, driving impaired, distracted driving and the importance of seat belts.
So far in 2022, there have been four fatal traffic crashes in Ashtabula County, and 14 where a serious injury was suspected, according to information from OHP. Since the start of 2017, there have been 81 fatal crashes in Ashtabula County, according to OHP.
Ray Santiago, a sergeant with OHP Public Affairs Unit, said the agencies will be partnering together for saturation patrols.
“The agencies involved are truly going to be highly visible, and enforcing traffic laws related to some of the more egregious traffic violations hat we see causing the most serious injury and fatal crashes,” Santiago said.
The venture began Thursday and was to continue today, Santiago said.
“This is something that we do throughout the state, with various partnerships,” he said.
OHP is always looking for ways to work with local safety service partners, he said.
The four agencies will collaborate to focus on making an impact on the number of fatal crashes in the county, Santiago said.
Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said his office partners with others agencies so there are more members of law enforcement enforcing traffic laws at one time.
“That way, we’re all out here working in tandem with each other,” Niemi said. “If anything arises, like if we come across any narcotics or anything like that during a traffic stop, we’re able to assist each other.”
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office received a grant to pay for the high-visibility enforcement, Niemi said.
“This helps improve our working relationship with other agencies as well,” he said.
Having extra vehicles out on the road is an important step in protecting county residents, he said.
“It’s a team effort,” Niemi said. “I’m proud that we were able to get the grant, and work with the other agencies as promised.”
