PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking the owner of a cell phone turned in from an incident on Jan. 5 on Jefferson Road near the radio towers when the phone fell from a motorcycle, said Sgt. Christopher Thayne.
Thayne said the black iPhone was dropped by a motorcyclist with a red helmet and anyone seeking information can call OHP at 440-969-1156. He said the owner would have to be able to access the phone through a PIN code.
