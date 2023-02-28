PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s investigation of last week’s fatal accident on Route 11 revealed one vehicle traveled across the median.
Daniel Kelly, 63, of Erie, Pa., was traveling south in the right lane on Route 11 in his silver 2017 Subaru Forester SUV at about 10:34 a.m. when he lost control due to icy road conditions, according to OHP reports.
A 2017 Jeep Compass SUV, driven by Roseann B. Heath, 71, of Andover, was traveling in the northbound lanes.
Evidence at the scene showed that when Kelly lost control of his Subaru, he traveled across the median and was struck by the Jeep, according to OHP reports.
Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP reports.
Heath was transported by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, reports show.
The crash occurred between Route 167 and Route 46 near the 92-mile marker.
