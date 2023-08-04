Get ready, shoppers.
Ohio will hold its annual sales tax holiday beginning today through Sunday.
Shopping during this weekend will save money when buying back-to-school supplies and clothing, said State Senator Sandra O’Brien, R- Ashtabula, in a prepared statement.
“As a former teacher, I know how vital it is for incoming students to have everything they need to learn,” she said. “With inflation and the state of the economy making it difficult on young families, I strongly encourage parents to take advantage of this weekend.”
During the holiday the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:
• Clothing priced at $75 or less;
• School supplies priced at $20 or less per item, and
• School instructional materials priced at $20 or less per item.
There is no limit on the amount of the total purchase that can be tax-exempt; the qualification is determined item by item.
“The sales tax holiday provides a great opportunity for teachers and parents to save money on school supplies and clothing for their kids,” County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. “I hope many take advantage of this opportunity.”
The holiday is set by law, and stores and online merchants must comply.
Shoppers will not get a tax break on briefcases, handbags, watches, sunglasses, jewelry or sporting equipment.
The sales tax holiday was jointly sponsored by former State Rep. John Patterson, D-Jefferson.
“It’s gratifying to know that Ohio’s families are able to save money as they buy school supplies for their children,” he said. “To know that I was a joint sponsor of the House version to provide such relief is most satisfying.”
According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend around $890 on back-to- school items this year.
Additionally, families preparing their children to go back to college are expected on average to spend $1,367 per household, $167.50 more than last year, with the total expected amount of back-to-college spending to be around $94 billion for the entire country, $20 billion more than last year.
“This weekend is a great opportunity to help our residents save money and encourage them to shop local,” County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV said.
“It’s expensive to get kids what they need to go back to school so every little bit helps.”
