JEFFERSON — Ohio’s Primary Election is tomorrow, with five local levies on the ballot.
Ashtabula County Board of Elections Director John Mead said in-office early voting for the primary election has gone as expected, and the board is prepared for a good turnout on election day.
“That’s what we’re anticipating, primarily because of the interest in the governor and senate races, particularly the open seat senate race on the Republican side,” Mead said. “We do have a primary on the Democrat side, but it is particularly competitive on the Republican side.”
No voting locations have changed since the November election, Mead said.
“We applaud the citizens who have stepped up to be poll workers,” he said. “We always appreciate that.”
More than 400 poll workers are required to staff polling locations around Ashtabula County, Mead said.
Board of Elections staff have been training poll workers for the last month, Mead said.
State legislature and state central committee races will not appear on Tuesday’s ballot, but candidates for U.S. Congress will be, Mead said.
There are no local contested races on the ballot, but there are contested races at the state level.
There are five levies on the ballot in Ashtabula County. The one county-wide levy is a 1.75 mill, five year renewal of a county Children Services Board levy. The Conneaut Area City Schools is seeking a renewal of a 4.25 mill, five year emergency levy, Andover Village is seeking the renewal of a five year, 1.46 mill current operating expenses levy.
Geneva Township, excluding the city of Geneva and Geneva-on-the-Lake village, is seeking the replacement of a five year, 1.49 mill fire and EMS levy and Rome Township is seeking a replacement and increase of a continuing three milll fire services levy.
There are also Sunday sales liquor options for Rosabella Winery in Austinburg Township and on and off premises Sunday sales liquor options for Pueblo Real in Conneaut on Tuesday’s ballot.
Mead encouraged people to vote.
