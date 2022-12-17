The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) on Friday awarded $5 million to libraries across the state, including two Ashtabula County libraries.
The money will be used to expand learning opportunities for students in preK to grade 12, according to the ODE.
Henderson Memorial Public Library in Jefferson will receive money for an after-school tutoring program, and Kingsville Public Library will receive funds for a kindergarten transition program, according to the ODE.
“Out of 63 libraries who applied, we were one of 32 recipients, along with our sister library in Kingsville,” said Beverly Follin, library director. “Our intent is to work in partnership with the Jefferson Area Local School System in providing after school tutoring for students.”
All awardees will use the funding for programming that supports student learning, particularly in literacy, with the goal of accelerating learning for students who have been most impacted by the pandemic.
The ODE is utilizing federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to further the strategies of Future Forward Ohio. The library funding is meant to complement other programs that are part of Future Forward Ohio, including the Summer Learning and After-school Opportunities grant, Regional Education Partnerships grant and Statewide Mathematics and Literacy Tutoring grant.
“Libraries can play a critical role in accelerating learning, including helping students read, providing hands-on learning opportunities and encouraging students to explore careers,” said Stephanie Siddens, ODE interim superintendent of public instruction. “This partnership will help create additional supports for students as they recover from the impact of the pandemic.”
Strategies awardees will use include tutoring, strengthening summer reading opportunities and providing community learning programs to students.
Additional information about the grant is available on the Department’s Libraries Accelerating Learning webpage.
