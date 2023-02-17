GENEVA — City leaders are reviewing how to best use the Geneva Community Center in the years to come.
The center was the subject of a Monday afternoon planning commission meeting administered by Geneva Councilman John Barbo. He said discussions surrounding the building provided three options.
Continue the status quo, make improvements to the building or sell the building were among suggestions discussed in recent meetings. Barbo said, He said most people involved in the talks determined it is important to keep the building.
"Who knows what would become of it? It would [probably] become another vacant building," he said.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said he believes it is best for the city to keep the building and make plans how to best utilize the facility.
"The building is not in bad shape at all," he said.
Varckette, and others, said the city could plan events at the community center. He also shared the amount of days the facility was used starting in 2014 and continuing through present bookings for 2023.
The use peaked in 2015 with 59 events and fell to nine during the coronavirus in 2020. Bookings are up to 33 for 2023, he said.
Barbo said recommendations to improve the facility include painting the building and putting down new floor . He said some of the uses for the building, if improved, could be small bridal showers, funeral luncheons, plays and comedy events.
Lauren Merinar, a wedding planner, came to the meeting, at the request of Barbo. She owns Lauren Company Event Planning and Design and discussed the possibility of managing the facility for a 13-percent fee.
"To visualize this as a big money maker would be very difficult," Varckette said.
"We want to at least break even," said Geneva Councilman Robert Rosebrugh.
Merinar said the aesthetics of the inside of the building must be improved.
"I would like to be able to host events in the community," she said.
Merinar said she gets 73 percent of her business form social media and the way the building looks is important. She said she believes the city could do more than break even.
Councilman Jeff Griffiths said a multi-year investment in a new direction for the community center is important.
"I think grants is the starting point," said Geneva Councilman Phillip Cordova.
Barbo said an investment in the community center is important for businesses located in downtown Geneva.
Presently there is no sign on the building and council members discussed how to brand the building. Merinar suggested Geneva Event Center.
"I think we can pull this off," Rosebrugh said.
