Motorists should expect lane closures on a pair of state routes, as pavement repairs and chip sealing take place over the next two months.
Work started on Monday on Route 534 in Geneva Township. The work will run from Maple Avenue to the southern Geneva-on-the-Lake corporation limit, according to information from ODOT.
In Andover, work will take place on Route 6 between Main Street and the northern Andover corporation limit.
Both roads will be chip sealed, and the project is expected to cost $1.1 million, according to ODOT.
ODOT spokesperson Ray Marsch said signs were being put up on Monday, and the chip sealing will likely take place next week. Work is expected to be mostly finished by the end of the month.
According to information from ODOT, chip sealing can extend the life of a road by five to seven years, and costs a quarter to a fifth as much as asphalt resurfacing.
Work has also started at the intersection of Route 45 and Clay Street in Austinburg Township. As part of that project, Route 45 will be widened to three lanes from Sidley Court to Clay Street. The upgrade will provide a two-way left turn lane for a section of Route 45.
There were 39 crashes at the intersection between 2014 and 2018, 40 percent of which resulted in injuries. The intersection was identified as one of the 150 most dangerous intersections in Ohio, according to ODOT.
“Governor DeWine and ODOT are committed to making our roadways safer for all users,” District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot said in the statement. “This project in particular will reduce congestion and crashes at this busy intersection, making it safer and more efficient for the motorists of Ashtabula County.”
The project will also improve the traffic signal at the intersection, according to information from ODOT.
