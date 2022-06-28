Work on Route 84 between Brydle Road and the Pennsylvania state line was scheduled to start on Monday.
The road is set to be resurfaced, with daily lane restrictions in place as work progresses. The project is expected to be finished in late September, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Multiple other ODOT projects are ongoing throughout Ashtabula County.
Work is ongoing on Route 20 in Conneaut, with an estimated completion time of late July. Route 20 is being resurfaced from the North Kingsville line to the Viaduct Bridge. A section of Route 20, from Parrish Road to the Conneaut Plaza, was reconstructed last year, with a final layer of asphalt to be applied this year.
Work on widening the intersection of Route 45 and Clay Street is ongoing and is scheduled to be completed in late September.
Chip sealing on Route 534 in Geneva Township has been completed, but final line striping needs to be applied, said ODOT spokesperson Ray Marsch. The work is scheduled to be finished in late July.
“The fog seal is down on that, and there’s not going to be impacts to traffic throughout the Fourth of July weekend,” Marsch said.
