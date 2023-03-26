AKRON – A dozen projects, led by the construction of Ashtabula County’s first traffic roundabout, are on the Ohio Department of Transportation’s 2023 schedule.
ODOT plans to invest more than $26 million in various highway and bridge projects within the county, said Ray Marsch, an ODOT District 4 spokesman.
The roundabout at the intersection of routes 307 and 534 in Harpersfield Township is the most expensive, single construction job on the state’s list. The work, estimated to cost $2.6 million, will commence in September and wrap up at the end of 2024.
Traffic engineers are confident the roundabout will make travel at the busy intersection much safer.
“It will help alleviate congestion and reduce accidents,” Marsch said. “It is definitely a safety project.”
Included in the project is resurfacing of Route 307 just east of the roundabout and some waterline relocation work
Motorists can expect detours and delays at times during construction, according to ODOT. The intersection will be closed between April and July 2024, while two separate two-week closures are planned this fall and during the winter of 2024. In both cases the western led of Route 307 and the northern leg of Route 534 will be off-limits. Detours will be posted.
At other times, traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by flaggers, according to ODOT.
Other projects scheduled to start this year:
Continuation of a $4.9 million resurfacing project that began in 2022 on Route 84 (between Brydle Road and the Pennsylvania line) and Route 85 (between Route 7 and east Andover border), and resumes this year with improvements to Route 167 (at a point just west of Route 11 to Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road). The final leg should be finished in June.
Resurfacing of Route 193 roughly between Denmark and Sheffield Monroe roads in Denmark, Dorset and Sheffield townships. Work on the $2.7 million upgrade starts next month and should finish in September. The highway will be closed to traffic five days at a spot just south of Fink Road.
Repairs to bridges on Route 307 in Austinburg and Dorset townships will begin April. On the agenda is a new deck for a bridge just west of Route 45 (highway will be closed 45 days) and a concrete bridge deck overlay for a span just east of Footville-Richmond Road (seven day closure). The work will cost $500,000 and should be finished in August.
Construction of a new bridge on Route 534 just north of Footville-Richmond Road in Trumbull Township will start next month. The $2.2 million project will close the highway at the work site for 45 days. Completion is expected in September 2024.
Resurfacing on Interstate 90 between Route 84 and South Ridge Road in Kingsville Township. Work starts next month and will be done in September. Cost is $3 million.
Resurfacing on Route 6 (between Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road and Route 7) and Route 7 (between Route 322 and the Trumbull County line) will commence in July and wrap up in October. Cost is $1.7 million.
A culvert replacement project on Route 20 just west of Carterland Drive in Kingsville Township, begun last year, will finish in June. The $1.5 million project includes similar work in Trumbull County.
Resurfacing of two state routes in Ashtabula starts in April and includes a stretch of Route 20 (between Woodman Avenue and 48th Avenue) and Route 84 (between 46th Street and the Norfolk Southern Railroad). The $1.3 million project will conclude in July.
Chip sealing on stretches of routes 45 and 167 in Jefferson and Austinburg Township will start in May and wrap up in August. The Route 45 portion is between Mill Creek and Eagleville-Jefferson roads. The Route 167 project is located between Route 46 and Garrett Road. Combined, the work will cost $700,000.
Microsurfacing work is ahead for two portions of Route 45 (between Route 84 and Conrail crossing and also between Mill Creek and Route 307. The $4.4 price tag includes similar work in other counties. Work starts in April and will be done by the end of summer.
Culverts will be replaced at two locations on Route 84 (west of Dibble Road and east of Green Road. The highway will be closed at each spot for 14 days. Work on the $800,000 project (which includes other projects in Mahoning and Trumbull counties) starts in August and will finish June 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.