JEFFERSON — Casey O’Brien took the Western County Court Judge oath of office on Tuesday afternoon before family, friends and political supporters at the Jefferson Community Center.
Retired Geauga County Court Judge David L. Fuhry, a long-time family friend, administered the oath of office as O’Brien’s wife Wendy held the Bible.
During the ceremony, Western County Court Judge Mickey Mihalick welcomed O’Brien to the bench and provided a brief history of the court to the more than 75 people attending the event.
She said Western County Court was created, along with Eastern County Court, to replaced 28 justice of the peace. Mihalick said O’Brien is the seventh Western County Court Judge in the 65 years the court has been in existence.
“I am so glad for Casey. ... I think he is going to be a great judge ... he never gets too high or too low,” Fuhry said.
O’Brien’s three sons, Tristan, Collin and Brandon helped their father put on the judicial robe for the first time at the conclusion of the ceremony.
Fuhry said O’Brien may have to read more about the law but his wealth of knowledge will serve the court well. He said maintaining impartiality and independence is important and believes O’Brien will do just that.
“You are the face of justice [as a judge],” Fuhry said.
O’Brien thanked his family, friends and supporters for helping him to get to this stage of his career.
“It is important to stay grounded in this position...That is not something I take likely,” he said.
O’Brien also emphasized the important of the American judicial system. “I believe in the system. ... If everybody does their job, it works,” he said.
Many elected county and state officials attended the ceremony including O’Brien’s mother, Sandra, who is a state senator.
