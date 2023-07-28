COLUMBUS—State Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Ashtabula, on Thursday announced several grants for water infrastructure repairs and improvements through the 32nd Senate District.
“Water infrastructure is vital for the well-being and prosperity of our communities,” O’Brien said in a prepared statement. “These critical grants will go a long way in ensuring our district’s water infrastructure is functioning properly, maintained well, and up to date to serve our needs.”
The grants, totaling $733,055 and benefiting nearly 50,000 people, will go towards:
• Conneaut Township Park will receive a $54,450 grant to replace the existing sanitary sewer lift station that serves the township park’s bathhouse and concession stand.
• The City of Cortland in Trumbull County will receive a $284,105 grant for water facility improvements including upgrades to the well field piping and the replacement of the Main Street waterline.
• The Village of West Farmington will receive a $394,500 grant to install a septic receiving station that will serve a wide surrounding area of properties without sewers in many Trumbull County townships, as well as surrounding counties.
Funds for the grant come from the fifth round of the Ohio BUILDS (Broadband, Utilities, and Infrastructure for Local Development Success) water infrastructure program.
Since its inception, the program has provided nearly $500 million to support 343 local water projects impacting each of Ohio’s 88 counties.
