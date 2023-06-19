COLUMBUS—State Sen. Sandra O'Brien, R-Ashtabula, on Thursday announced $3 million in grant funding to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport (YWRA) for runway improvements and extensions.
YWRA is the home of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station (YARS), and has been in need of improvements to function at full capacity as an air reserve station.
This funding to the airport for YARS use was originally removed from the Senate’s version of House Bill 33, the state’s operating budget bill.
Working with members of the Senate Finance Committee and Senate leadership, O’Brien was able to restore the funding for the airport.
“This $3 million from Ohio will allow the federal government match of $20 million to go through,” she said. “The money will be used for airport improvements guaranteeing YARS’ future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.