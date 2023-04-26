ASHTABULA — Just as he did every other day, Edward Carr checked on his 65-year-old brother, John D. Carr, last Friday at the nursing home.
John D. Carr had just arrived at Carington Park Nursing Home in Ashtabula, after being transferred in from Cardinal Woods in Madison. This was done so he would be closer to his brother’s home in Ashtabula.
“For the past five weeks, I have checked on him, taken care of him at Cardinal Woods,” he said. “When I got to Carington Park, they couldn’t find him. I found him laying on a tile floor butt naked.”
Carr got his brother to his room and put his belongings in the closet. He assured him he would return the next day, as always.
When Carr arrived the next morning, he wanted to take his brother out for a few hours. When he opened the closet, his brother’s coat and hat were gone.
“Somebody stole my brother’s coat and hat,” he said. “Then he told me, ‘Some guy beat the s- — out of me.’”
Carr said his brother had three quarter-inch bruises all over his head and torso, and his right arm was sore.
“I called our sister in North Carolina and she called the nursing home and demanded they move him out of that ward,” he said.
Carr called the Ashtabula Police Department, he said.
“He couldn’t walk without help and he started crying and said, ‘I told the staff he beat the hell out of me,’” Carr said, his voice cracking with emotion.
At this point, Carr decided to take his brother to University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center.
In the emergency room, John Carr started convulsing and the staff moved him to the trauma ward, Edward Carr said.
“They did a CAT scan, saw that his brain was hemorrhaging,” he said. “The doctor told me John had a zero chance of survival.”
John Carr died at 11:05 p.m. that night, his brother said.
“He was my brother; he was being treated for leukemia at the VA, but he was doing OK until this traumatic thing happened,” Carr said. “I told the police it’s a homicide.”
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said detectives believe it was an assault but, right now, they don’t know if it contributed to Carr’s death.
“The timing is such that we have to investigate that,” he said. “We’ll know more from the coroner’s report.”
Carr’s body was sent Sunday to the Cuyahoga Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, said Amber Stewart, chief investigator for the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.
As of Tuesday, the preliminary results of the autopsy were not back yet, she said.
The Star Beacon’s calls to the administration at Carington Park Nursing Home, 2217 West Ave., were not returned Monday or Tuesday.
Carington Park Nursing Home is a skilled-nursing facility that has served the community since 1970, according to its website.
