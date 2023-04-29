ASHTABULA — The autopsy results are still pending on the 65-year-old victim of an alleged assault at a local nursing home, said Amber Stewart, chief investigator for the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office, on Friday.
John D. Carr, a U.S. Army veteran, died April 22 at University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center.
“Nothing has been confirmed,” Stewart said. “Additional records have been forwarded to the [Cuyahoga County] Medical Examiner’s Office for additional information regarding this investigation.”
Carr was a resident at Carington Park Nursing Home in Ashtabula.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell has said another resident may have been involved in the assault.
The matter is under investigation and police are waiting on the medical examiner’s official report before calling it a homicide, Stell said.
Carr’s brother, Edward. said he has no doubt about what happened, especially with his brother’s death occurring about 24 hours after the alleged attack. Edward Carr took his brother to UH Conneaut, where a CAT scan showed he was suffering from a brain hemorrhage. He died later that night.
The Star Beacon’s calls to the administration at Carington Park Nursing Home, 2217 West Ave., were not returned Friday.
