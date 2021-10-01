PIERPONT TOWNSHIP — A North Kingsville woman was killed on Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Route 7, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Saybrook Post.
Tassie Stewart, 24, was driving westbound on Route 6 while a vehicle driven by Terrance Naughton, 39, of Sewickley, Pa., was traveling north on Route 7, the report indicates. Stewart failed to stop at the stop sign and her vehicle was struck by Naughton's vehicle, the report states.
"The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m.," the release states.
Naughton's vehicle traveled off the west side of the Route 7 and overturned multiple times while Stewart's vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and overturned, striking traffic signs and a utility pole, according to the report.
Stewart was killed as a result of the crash and Naughton and the two passengers in his vehicle received minor injuries, according to the press release.
The crash is still under investigation and Pierpont Township Fire and Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.