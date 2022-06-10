NORTH KINGSVILLE — Earlier this week, North Kingsville Council voted to move forward with selling Sunset Park.
The park has been closed since 2020 due to erosion issue. North Kingsville Mayor Mindy Bisbee said the village is not able to afford erosion control along the park’s shoreline.
“It was well over into the millions,” Bisbee said. “Here at the village, we just don’t have that kind of funds.”
She said areas where the land was sagging could be seen and felt.
“I can’t even have the guys out there mowing out that portion because I’m just afraid if they’re out there mowing, it could cave in,” Bisbee said.
“It was a difficult decision to sell it,” she said. “We really didn’t want to, but ... it was high-liability and we kept being advised that we need to get rid of it.”
The park property is part of the same parcel as the Village Green Golf Course and the city’s campground. The parcel will be split when the sale takes place.
The ordinance to put the park up for sale was taken through all three readings, and passed unanimously.
The village will receive bids for the property for five weeks, Bisbee said. The village set the minimum bid for the property at $650,000.
Bisbee said as of Wednesday, she was waiting for surveying information on the exact size of the lot before advertisement for bids could be published.
A portion of the sale price will be set aside to help pay for work on a new park, located at the former location of North Kingsville Elementary, she said.
The village is set to receive $150,000 from the state’s capital budget. Bisbee said the money will go to the creation of a playground at the park.
Currently, bids are being sought for the leveling of the property, Bisbee said.
“After we get that leveled out, we’ll have to plan where we’re going to put everything,” Bisbee said.
The village has playground equipment from Sunset Park in storage, and sports fields and a walking path are being considered for the park.
Bisbee said she met with elementary school students who also suggested a splash pad be built at the park.
The village purchased the property from Flanigan’s American Roofing and Construction in August of 2020 for $150,000.
