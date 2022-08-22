JEFFERSON — More than 70 years have transpired since Robert Falke, 90, had his first airplane ride in a C-47.
On Saturday afternoon, he had a second chance to experience a flight on the Whiskey 7, also a C-47, that actually flew during the June 1944 D-Day invasion of Normandy.
The plane was in town for D-Day Conneaut, but a few lucky people got to ride in the historic plane, and Falke was one of them. The visitors gathered at the Northeast Ohio Regional Airport to check out the plane and a quick flight to Conneaut and back.
Falke said he joined the Air Force in 1951 and had experienced his first flight in the craft from San Antonio, Tx. to Biloxi, Miss., then later a second ride to Palm Beach.
“It was the first plane I was ever in,” Falke said of that flight a long time ago. “I was scared ...They make a lot of noise,” he said.
Falke served in Air Sea Rescue in Palm Beach, Fla., during his four years in the Air Force. He joined the Air Force soon after it was created as a separate branch of the Armed Forces.
During World War II the plane was an important part of the U.S. Army’s cargo plane arsenal and is now based at the National War Plane Museum in Geneseo, N.Y.
The plane was built in 1943 in Long Beach, Calif., and was used as the lead plane in the second wave of paratroopers on D-Day.
Local residents receiving a ride on the plane were given a history lesson and a brief description on what the experience might entail. The crew also provided a paper bag in case the ride got a bit bumpy.
