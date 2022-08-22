Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.