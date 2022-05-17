• A reckless driver was reported in the 2700 block of East Center Street at 12:15 p.m. on May 9.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of East Center Street at 4:04 p.m. on May 10.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 5:08 p.m. on May 10.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at West Center Street and Robinhood Lane at 7:17 a.m. on May 11.
• Fraud was reported in the 2600 block of Lee Road at 2:21 p.m. on May 11.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Road at 4:37 a.m. on May 13.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 7200 block of Regal Drive at 1:11 p.m. on May 13.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of South Main Street at 8:18 p.m. on May 15.
