• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Middle Road at 5:39 p.m. on May 31.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported at East Center Street and Harmon Road at 2:13 a.m. on June 1.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 2400 block of West Center Street at 4:19 p.m. on June 2.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 4300 block of Gore Road at 6:32 p.m. on June 3.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Lake Road at 9:08 p.m. on June 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.