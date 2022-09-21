GENEVA — Grape pies and grape ice cream are just two of the delicacies made special for the Grape Jamboree.
Churches and other non-profit groups are excited to have the historic festival back in full swing after two years of disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is a huge number [of non-profits] There are different vendors on the street and there non-profits that are crafters,” said Brian Kelly, president of the Grape Jamboree Committee, which organizes the annual event.
On Tuesday, Beth Cybulski, grape pie coordinator for Assumption Church, took time from pie preparation to detail how the festival helps the church.
“I believe this is my fifth year,” she said.
“[Pie preparation] is a service to our parishioners because if brings our parishioners together, but it is [also] our biggest fundraiser,” she said.
The church has been in the habit of making 1,000 grape pies for sale, but during the pandemic the pies were available only by online pre-ordering.
“We made 250 pies and we sold all but two,” she said of the 2021 arrangement.
The church has decided to make 500 pies available for this year’s festival, Cybulski said.
Geneva United Church Interim Pastor Michael Cole said the church is excited to have the festival back in full operation.
He said GUC works with other local churches to create a community worship service to be held at the Grape Jamboree’s main stage at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
“We’ve also been involved in the creation of the Purple Cow,” he said of the ice cream treats.
Cole said the preparation of the ice cream stand requires the efforts of a large part of the congregation to make a reality.
The Grape Jamboree gets rolling full tilt on Saturday morning in downtown Geneva with Kelly providing opening remarks and People’s Church Pastor Mike Rose giving the blessing.
Vendors representing a variety of charities will be spread throughout the downtown area. Downtown Geneva magically turns from a lively thoroughfare to a festival in the course of several hours.
The main stage, the site of many events during the festival, is set up at Broadway and Route 20 and Broadway is blocked off for several blocks.
During the Saturday (1:30 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.) parades Route 20 is also blocked for several hours.
