CONNEAUT — Conneaut Fire Chief Steven Lee said no one was injured in a fire at General Aluminum on Monday night.
“One of the furnaces where they smelt the aluminum developed a leak and it went onto the floor,” Lee said.
The aluminum came into contact with a hydraulic line, which shot flames into the air.
“The guys used no water on it, they ended up shoveling sand onto the material to cool it down, and stop the burning process,” Lee said.
The building was evacuated and some utilities were shut off.
The Conneaut Fire Department was called at about 9:20 p.m., and was on-scene for about three hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.