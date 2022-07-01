GENEVA — No action will be taken yet on a new board office for the Geneva Area City Schools.
Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said a report from Smolen Engineering was expected to be delivered to the district today, July 1.
The report, which was requested in January, is expected to give estimated prices for building a new district office on the grounds of Geneva High School, as well as a board office built onto the high school, and renovations of a house the district owns on Route 84.
“I did ask that this be put onto the agenda tonight, because I thought we needed to circle back to it since it’s been six months,” Board President Amber Metzler said.
Metzler said she was hoping the report from Smolen Engineering to be delivered by Wednesday’s board meeting. She also requested an updated price for the purchase and renovation of the former Pairings. The price increased $190,000 since December 2021.
Last year, the owner of the former Pairings building, located adjacent to the long-time board office on South Eagle Street, offered to renovate and sell the building to the district for use as a board office.
District Treasurer Kevin Lillie said the current cost for renovating the building is $989,000.
The district does not have estimates from an engineer on how much a new building, an expansion, or renovation would cost, he said.
Some board members have scheduled tours of Pairings, Metzler said.
Board member Jamie Ortiz made a motion to accept the proposal for the renovation of Pairings if Smolen’s report was not delivered on Friday, but the motion died from a lack of a second.
Board Member Richard Arndt asked if the district should seek out a new engineering firm, after not receiving information from Smolen after six months.
“To get a building for less than a million dollars right now is probably unheard of right now, for the space we need,” Ortiz said. Building a new structure could cost $3-5 million, she said.
“We have some tours lined up, I think that’s our next step,” Metzler said. “We’ll get more information, we’ll hope to hear from Smolen.”
In other business:
• The district will purchase two 72-seat buses. After trade-in, the cost of the buses will be $194,148.
Lillie said the district has also received grant funds that would reduce the cost to around $104,000.
• The board approved a resolution to hire a communications firm.
Hrina-Treharn said the move would improve community engagement and increase the frequency of communication.
“They work with a number of other school districts, and ... are certainly a much more cost-effective way to go than hiring a communication person on-staff,” Hrina-Treharn said.
Metzler said she is frequently asked at Ohio School Board Association events if the district has a communications person on staff.
• The board approved the resignation of Assistant Superintendent Scott Libert, effective July 1, and approved retaining him from July 25-29 to assist with the transition.
