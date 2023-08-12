ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — No charges are expected to be filed following the investigation of a incident in which a pedestrian was run over and killed by a truck on July 25, said Ohio State Highway Patrol, said Lt. Tina Jackson of the OHP.
William Llewellyn, 78, of Andover, was run over by a truck driven by David Smith of Jefferson. The vehicle was registered to Andover Township, Jackson said. She said the incident occurred at 2:14 p.m.
Llewellyn was transported to a Youngstown hospital where he died on Aug. 3, said Mahoning County Corner's investigator Octavius Jones.
"He did pass away at a hospital in Youngstown," he said.
Jones said the final investigation is not complete, but it is safe to assume that Llewellyn's death resulted from the injuries occurred when he was run over.
"I am just waiting for the final traffic report," he said.
Jackson said the OHP ruled that both parties were deemed potentially responsible for the incident and no charges would be filed. She said investigators were unable to determine if Llewellyn was struck while standing or was on the ground when the incident occurred.
At the time of incident that truck was backing up from east to west on 6th Avenue, Jackson said.
