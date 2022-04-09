Several area churches have come together to offer a Night of Community Worship at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at the Lakeside High School Auditorium. The event is open to all and admission is free.
The Palm Sunday event, to inspire unity within the Christian community, will feature musical selections from four local churches. Among the churches participating are the host Ashtabula First Church of the Nazarene, People’s Baptist Church, Eagleville Bible Church and The City Church.
“it’s a beautiful thing when God’s church can see beyond the walls of their buildings and seek to worship Him as one people,” said Sean Hampton, Senior Pastor at the Ashtabula First Church of the Nazarene.
“Seeing the community come together to be the church outside the church walls is an amazing mission to be a part of, " said Family Life Pastor Shea McKibben. "I am excited to see how God uses this to glorify and further His Kingdom.”
Jessica Potts organized the event.
“Regardless of whether you have a church affiliation or not, all are welcome to enjoy the music and share in the experience. Hopefully this will be the first of many of this kind of event,” Potts said.
“Especially coming out of COVID, it is exciting to get to gather in person. Several other churches have expressed interest in this type of event, but were unable to join us this time due to scheduling, but we hope to see this event grow in the future.”
Those attending should enter through the Event Entrance at Lakeside High School.
“I look forward to this happening more and more in the future,” Hampton said.
