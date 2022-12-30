Ashtabula County pizza parlors, liquor establishments and other eateries are gearing up for one of the busier days of the year.
“Actually I am preparing for Saturday,” said Bill Delia, owner of Luigi’s in Ashtabula and Geneva, on Thursday afternoon in Ashtabula.
Delia said the busiest day of the year is a toss-up between New Year’s Eve and the Super Bowl. He said most people have parties in their own homes these days and don’t venture out to larger events.
“It’s all home parties now. The sheet pizzas, the half pizzas,” he said.
Delia said he was preparing Thursday by rolling dough and making sure appetizers are organized and ready to go. He urges people to get their orders in early to prepare for the busy weekend.
Jim Paulchel, owner of East Side Drive-Through, is getting ready for his first New Year’s Eve in business and is relying on the recommendations of distributors and what people have been purchasing since his May opening.
“All I have to go on is what people tell me,” he said.
Paulchel said business increased steadily until late fall and winter, except for the week before Christmas.
Grumpy Grandpa’s in Ashtabula Township was busy on Thursday afternoon with people picking up a variety of New Year’s Eve party items.
“We are just getting our mix and beer for me,” said customer T.J. Paris.
Harbor Beverage is also preparing for New Year’s Eve.
“We got our order of wine and champagne. We are good to go,” said Harbor Beverage Assistant Manager Ann Stranman.
She said people have already begun picking out their favorite drinks.
“Champagne is definitely the most popular. Almost everybody gets a bottle of champagne for their midnight toast,” she said.
Many local establishments are planning special events, including dinner and live music at the Lodge at Geneva-0n-the-Lake.
Clay Street Grill is planning a special event to coincide with the Ohio State football game on Saturday night.
“We are going to have a “tailgate party” at 5 p.m., said bartender Abbey Arendas.
She said 60-cent wings will be available at the indoor party that will also include live music after the game ends. She said there will be contests and Ohio State-related giveaways. She said the live band will be Burnt Valves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.