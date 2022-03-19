HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The history of the Black Door Tavern goes back more than a century and customers will get to feel that history from photographs and the amazing woodwork from the original home.
Gene Siegel, owner of the tavern, said the house was built in 1895 by William Tecumseh Smith Culp. He said the pastor built the home but only lived it in for a short time, as his wife died at the age of 32.
Siegel said he has been working on the house since 2014 and plans to feature food in addition to the alcohol and spirits his winery and distillery create on adjacent properties.
Siegel said the home was later owned by the Whittene family and a 1927 Geneva Free Press story indicates the owner was charged with prohibition-related offenses and word was he ran a “speakeasy” out of the building.
The home was owned by a family from the 1950s until 2014 when Siegel purchased it.
“I felt [the building] needed to be shared with our customers,” he said. “It is our testing room.”
Siegel said the new facility will feature products from his other businesses, including South River Winery, Red Eagle Distiller and other area businesses.
Siegel said the food featured will include “small plate” items priced between $8 and $20. He said customers are free to walk the 800-acre property. He said long-time chef Chris DiLisi has been hired to create unique food options for customers.
The menu will include a wide variety of food options, Siegel said. Some of the items on the men include Adobo-braised beef enchiladas, pork belly lettuce wraps, crispy calamari and sesame-crusted Ahi tuna.
The bar will be open 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.