GENEVA — A new player in the hunting and fishing business has opened in the former Griffith Furniture Store building just north of Route 20 on North Broadway.
Sports Junction serves the needs of hunters and fishermen, said Russell Retallick, who manages the store for his parents Jim and Maryanne Retallick.
“My dad was in Harpersfield for 32 years,” he said.
That store was just 800 square feet. The new store has 8,000 square feet to house varied gun options including Ruger, Winchester and Mossberg.
Fishing options include Mathews and 10 Point, Retallick said. He said the new business has already joined the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce and the Geneva Business Association.
Retallick said he hopes to not only have a successful business, but help improve downtown Geneva, which presently has numerous empty storefronts.
“[I hope[ to bring more people into the downtown. I hope we can be a jump-off point for the community bringing more business,” he said.
Fishing poles, guns and crossbows are located throughout the first floor of the store, but there is plenty of room for expansion.
“[I plan] to grow to the second floor,” Retallick said.
He said he has not been a big hunter or fisherman, but loves the people who are. Retallick said he his customers let him know what they want.
Retallick said he also gets to spend a lot of time with his parents and likes working in a small business.
“I just like working for myself,” he said.
The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday to welcome the business to the city. Retallick said the business has been open for almost two months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.