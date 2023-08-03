By SAMUEL MAURER
HARPERSFIELD — Coffee lovers have a new option in the area as of Wednesday, when Starbucks opened on Spire Circle next to SPIRE Academy.
SPIRE first opened in 2009 and has been growing ever since. With the addition of Starbucks and other new businesses Harpersfield Township is also growing.
The drive-through was packed throughout the day as car after car filled with people waiting to get their daily Starbucks beverage pulled in.
Business really picked up after noon as the parking lot was filled to capacity and a line of cars backed up to the road to await their turns in the drive-through.
The first day of business at the new Starbucks appeared successful with a consistent flow of customers and smiling employees serving them.
While outside the parking lot was crowded with vehicles, once through the doors a spacious interior greets customers.
There is a counter along the back of the building where Starbucks employees make and serve drinks and pastries. There is also an outdoor area that seats about 20 people.
Located along the busy Route 534 corridor this Starbucks should see consistent customer traffic.
Megan Pallutch has worked for a variety of Starbucks in northeast Ohio and believes that this store can eventually become a communut gathering place.
“I think this addition will bring the community closer by providing a safe spot for friends and family to connect,” Pallutch said.
“It is also a great way to welcome new visitors to the SPIRE and surrounding areas.”
With a Marriott hotel soon to open its doors nearby, business appears to be bustling in Harpersfield.
