ROCK CREEK — Adrienne Fritz made the switch from literacy coach to principal at Rock Creek Elementary School to try and make more positive changes in the lives of her students.
“I feel like I have a greater opportunity to touch the lives of many students in the building instead of just in one classroom,” Fritz said of her jump to administration.
Fritz previously worked in the Youngstown City Schools as a classroom teacher and literacy coach before looking for a new challenge.
Fritz said she loves her new surroundings and is thankful for the staff and how they have reached out to welcome her. She said it is a good school district and is excited about impacting student lives.
One of the first items on the agenda is working on the children’s reading skills. She said there will be some Title 1 funds used for that purpose because of the importance of teaching reading skills.
Fritz said 330 students in grades kindergarten to sixth grade attend the school.
“I feel really luck to be here,” she said.
Fritz said the staff is trying to develop relationships with the students to make sure they know teachers care for them.
“I think it is important to know ... that we have their backs,” she said.
The students respond better if they know they are cared for, Fritz said. She said the students are more motivated to learn when the staff has their best interests at heart.
Fritz graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s of Education degree.
She earned a Master’s Degree in education from the American College of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.