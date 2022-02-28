ASHTABULA — A new medical testing laboratory connected with residents by providing COVID-19 tests on Monday at the Ashtabula Public Library.
The tests were provided by PHA Lab Services, which plans a brick-and-mortar facility in the next six months.
PHA is presently providing mobile testing, said Kara Clark, co-director and owner of the business.
She said Jermetra Conrad is also a co-director and owner of the business. Clark said she is excited about bringing the business to her hometown after working for 20 years in home healthcare. She said she hopes to provide jobs for area residents.
Clark said the lab plans to conduct testing for many different reasons, from cholesterol screening to COVID-19. The laboratory meets state standards to be a certified lab through the Ohio Department of Health. She said it will provide another option for medical testing in the area.
Eventually Clark said the business hopes to provide body-sculpting options for people to help remake their bodies without surgery.
Several people took advantage of the COVID-19 tests conducted in the library parking lot on Monday morning and afternoon.
