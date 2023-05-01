NEW LYME TOWNSHIP — Township trustees are hoping an additional two-mill levy will be approved by voters on Tuesday to help replace equipment and keep up with ever increasing prices for supplies.
New Lyme Township Trustee Brian Edelman said the additional two-mill levy is needed in addition to the five-mill levy that is scheduled to be renewed in several years.
Edelman said the township presently has a tractor and a truck down, and equipment prices have escalated in recent years. “We are looking at $180,000 for a tractor,” he said of the machinery needed to keep the roads in good condition.
The township has 23 miles of roads and only one mile is paved. The rest are stone and that needs to be replenished regularly. He said the price of fuel and stone has also gone up and provides problems for the trustees.
“We don’t want to raise taxes, but it is the only way,” he said of the need for the levy.
Edelman said dust control is also an important function of the township. He said the township uses MC70 in front of township homes to keep the dust down in the summer.
New Lyme Township Trustee Marc Stringfellow said finding replacement parts to fix vehicles has also been a problem. The said he was recently able to find a needed part but it was way out of state.
“I finally found one in North Carolina,” he said.
