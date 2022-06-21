Major work was underway at several locations throughout Ashtabula County on Monday, as a Presbyterian church from Chatham, N.J., donated their time and elbow grease to help people in need of assistance.
A kitchen on West 58th Street in Ashtabula, a porch in Conneaut and an interior room at G.O. Development Corp. all received a touch of care from the group of 25 people in town for the week.
H2O Missions, an Ashtabula based group that assists disadvantaged resident of Ashtabula County, coordinated the trip with the church and found projects the high school students and their chaperones could complete in a week in town.
Steve Tompson has been working with the youth trips from the church for 20 years. He said there are 17 high school students in town and eight adults.
The tradition of reaching out was disrupted by the coronavirus, but Tompson said the group is excited about being in town to help others. He said the students research places across the country that might need help, and try to figure parts of the country where they have never been, before voting on the site.
The church has a barbecue in the spring to raise funds for the trip, and the local Jaycees also assist, Tompson said.
Robert Patten was busy painting a doorway in a large room at G.O. Development Corp. on Monday morning. “I’m pretty excited. It’s a real good learning experience, and it feels so good to help other people,” he said.
Barry Holub, a long-time volunteer at H20 Missions, said the extra help is appreciated for large projects such as the porch and kitchen remodeling. He said the group has wheelchair ramps down to an art form, as they can complete one in about two-and-a-half hours.
“We just become Christ’s hands and feet,” Holub said.
The students said they were excited about seeing a new area and learning some life skills as well.
“It’s cool seeing other environments where people live,” said Roman Kostrowski of Chatham.
The group will spend the week working on the different projects throughout Ashtabula County before returning home next weekend.
