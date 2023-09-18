ASHTABULA — An initial proposal for a new housing development is in the works for the Wenner Field property in the Ashtabula Harbor.
M&K Builders and Developers hope to build 18-20 single -family homes at the former Harbor High School football field.
“We are committed to providing affordable, quality housing options to the Ashtabula community,” said David Muraco, managing partner. “Starting at $179,000, our housing options include traditional, craftsman and modern farmhouse-styled homes.”
With more than 20 floor plans to choose from, interested parties will be able to peruse ranch homes, as well as two-story options, he said.
“Based on the current local need for quality affordable housing, we are optimistic and anticipate a construction period of 24 to 30 months,” he said. “Weather permitting, our development plans include construction of a model home this fall.”
The Ashtabula County Land Bank owns the property.
“We are only at the earliest phase of the project at this point,” said Alex Iarocci, executive director of the Land Bank. “M&K has provided an initial proposal with a preliminary site design and housing concept models, which are available for public viewing on our website.”
The Land Bank Board of Directors now needs to vote on accepting the proposal before it moves forward.
“We have had no discussion so far over the sale price,” Iarocci said. “As a community development organization, we are not motivated by making a financial profit on this deal and will consider offering any concessions/gap financing to help make the deal feasible.”
City Manager Jim Timonere said he’s been involved with the Land Bank since its inception and it continues to do great things.
“The latest project for the former Harbor football field is another huge residential investment in the city,” he said. “This is the same developer as the Harbor High School property, which has been extremely successful with houses selling in the $300,000 range.”
Timonere said he’s proud to be part of another collaborative effort to improve Ashtabula.
