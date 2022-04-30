CONNEAUT — A new business is offering help with household repairs.
The business, B and Js Odd Jobs and Repair, is run by Blair and Jenny Kramer.
"We have been doing odd jobs and stuff all of our lives, taking care of people, helping people, that kind of stuff, so we decided to do it as an actual business," Blair Kramer said.
The business started about five months ago, and has been going pretty well since then, Kramer said.
The pair will take on any job they know how to do, Blair said.
