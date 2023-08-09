As the clock struck noon at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, the Junior Fair Equine Flag Ceremony kicked off the first day of the 177th Ashtabula County Fair.
Members of different 4-H clubs trotted in on their horses as they proudly displayed the American, Ohio and 4-H flags.
Following the flag ceremony the winners and runner-ups of the Equine Royal Court were announced.
The royal court consists of four people every year, there is a junior and a senior division. Each member of the court has to compete in four different skill divisions throughout the year.
The four competitions are showmanship which takes place during the summer. There is also a skill-a-thon which tests the kids on their knowledge of the animal. All 4-H members have to complete the exercise. The other two events are an essay and an interview.
Joclyn Nicholas was crowned as the senior winner after being runner-up last year. She believes that she won this year because she worked hard to improve upon the things she did poorly last year.
She just graduated from Edgewood Senior High School and will attend Lakeland Community College in the fall as a member of the volleyball team.
Nicholas and the other members of the court will be in a variety of different parades and help out at fair events throughout the year.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to represent the equine side of the fair and to represent my peers, advisors, and all of my friends,” Nicholas said.
Following a short break there was judging for English style showing and riding. Kids and their horses lined up at the northern gate of the arena. When they entered they would approach the judge centered in the middle of the arena and would show their horse to the judge.
Meanwhile on the other side of the fair the Jr. Fair Sheep and Lamb Show was scheduled at noon in the MAC Arena, but a judge was delayed in getting to the fair so the show didn’t begin until close to 1:30.
When showmanship did start the kids entered and walked around the ring presented their sheep to the judge.
A set of three siblings all competed in the sheep show. Leah and Ava Valenti competed together in the intermediate class. Leah and Ava received second- and third-place ribbons, respectively.
A few moments later they watched with the rest of their family as their younger brother Jace competed in the beginners class. He also took second place.
