ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Joe Alden is bringing 18 years of teaching experience to his new job as assistant principal at Pymatuning Valley Primary School.
“I have a passion for helping kids [learn to] love learning,” Alden said. He taught first grade at Rock Creek Elementary School for 18 years.
Alden he is excited about the opportunity of making a difference in the lives of students from the whole school not just one class. He said he is also excited about working with the new staff at Pymatuning Valley.
Alden said he worked with Pymatuning Valley Local Schools Superintendent Chris Edison at Rock Creek. He will now also be working closely with Pymatuning Valley Primary School Principal Robin Holden.
The administrative staff plans to continue working with teachers regarding the district’s emphasis on reading and preparing the students for the middle school.
Working with students ranging in age from pre-school to fourth grade will provide a wide variety of opportunities for Alden to interact and encourage the students.
Alden said he also has strong feelings about encouraging literacy and the district’s emphasis on reading will fit into his strengths. He said he is looking forward to getting the reading program,”Up and off the ground and sailing.”
Alden lives with his wife Sharon, daughter Sydney, 17, and Luke, 13, 13 in Howland.
“I coach my son’s soccer team. I’m a musician ... I play trumpet some,” he said. Alden said he is also active in his church.
