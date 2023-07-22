Did you ever say, “What else can go wrong?” and then something else does?
That best describes my past week.
After accepting last week’s news of my cancer returning and the upcoming surgery that will go with it, I was hit with more bad news.
After seeing three eye doctors in three days, I discovered I suffered a retinal hemorrhage. The retinal specialists scheduled me for a thorough exam — two hours worth — and they plan to operate on my eye the end of August. I’ll have to go into the hospital for the procedure and luckily, they’re putting me under anesthesia — the only way to go.
All this medical stuff is crazy, I know!
My eyesight had gotten significantly worse over the past year and I put off going to eye doctor because I planned on getting my cataracts removed soon.
Luckily, I went in for an exam when my eyes seemed to be getting steadily worse.
Come to find out my left eye went wacky. That’s my diagnosis in my own words.
I was dumbfounded. I’ll admit I cried a little.
As I left the clinic, I wanted to scream, but I didn’t.
When I got in my car and looked in the mirror, I looked like my passport photo.
I turned on the radio because the music of the 60s always cheers me up. Wouldn’t you know, “Tell Laura I Love Her,” by Ray Peterson was playing.
I hate that song! So depressing.
I turned down the volume and reminded myself there are a lot of people my age who are a lot worse off than me — some are dead.
I decided to just keep plugging along.
After all, who else can say they have had two surgeries in two months? Soon, I will be able to say it.
Look on the bright side! When the holidays arrive, I’ll have stories to tell. Everybody likes a good hospital story. Right? When all the old folks start going on and on about their health woes, I’ll have my own stories to share. But my stories will include humor.
Surely something is going to happen to me that will garner laughs from family, friends and faithful readers. I look forward to it.
When I think back on how the funny things that have happened to me over the years, it makes me smile — even if it wasn’t funny at the time.
Take for example the time Delightful Granddaughter and I fell in the dolphin tank at the Jamaican aquarium? I still tell that story and it still gets laughs.
Or how about the time that same little girl told me I have a big butt? I said, “That’s not nice to say.” Looking very serious, she said, “No, really, Grandma. You have a big butt.”
Then there was the time I walked all around the Antique Engine Show with a stream of toilet paper stuck in the backside of the elastic waistband of my shorts. I was waving the Charmin banner.
Faithful readers often remind me of Hubby’s greatest prank — putting a life-sized, stuffed, toy gorilla on the toilet, mounting his wildlife camera on the counter, turning off the lights and waiting for me to come home.
I came home, flicked on the lights, saw the gorilla and let out a blood-curdling scream as a light bulb flashed and temporarily blinded me!
Hubby laughed so hard I thought he was going to have a heart attack.
He set the camera up so he could show the guys at work my reaction, not knowing I had removed my bra and shirt before going in the bathroom.
As far as I know, Hubby didn’t show those guys the tape, but then knowing Hubby, who knows?
Then there was that incident in Honolulu when the hotel clerk accidentally gave me a key to an occupied room. The look on that half-naked man I walked in on still haunts me. I could have died of embarrassment right then and there. As I apologized over and over again, he waved his hands at me and said, “You go now, you go now!”
Last but not least, when co-worker Mark Todd heard I was taking Delightful Granddaughter to Disney, he suggested we ride on the Mission: Space attraction at Epcot. Without any hesitation I searched out the ride. If Mark Todd recommended it, how can I go wrong?
Well, come to find out, the futuristic vehicle, a three-stage rocket, exposes riders to forces up to 2.5G! just like we were going to Mars! The loud noise! The take-off! The G force! Yikes! I couldn’t wait to get out of that thing! It was horrible! I had to sit down for a while to recuperate.
“I thought you were going to have a heart attack,” said Delightful Granddaughter.
Clenching my fist, I said, “I’m not, but Mark Todd will when I get a hold of him! I’ll Mission Space him!”
Of course, Mark and I are still friends and he laughed until he had tears in his eyes when he heard about my experience. It’s been a few years, and now, I laugh too.
Yes, faithful readers, I haven’t had the best couple of weeks but I’m sure some of you are dealing with stuff, too. Remember, we don’t have to like it to laugh about it.
Shelley Terry very much appreciates her readers’ prayers and get well wishes. Thank you! You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.