JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus (A-Tech) appointed new school board member Eric Nesbitt at its Aug. 21 meeting.
Nesbitt represents Conneaut Area City Schools. He fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Michael Kennedy, who stepped down from the board after 17 years.
Nesbitt owns and operates Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, and works as a funeral director.
A-Tech provides 19 high school programs on campus, and 11 satellite programs at schools throughout Ashtabula County. A-Tech also offers dozens of Adult Workforce Development courses. Learn more at www.atech.edu.
