By the time my favorite nephew was 3 years old, he faced medical problems most people don’t want to imagine.
So did his parents, my sister (Sis) and her husband, who make their home in Ashtabula. For five years (from 1992-96) they had to watch their little boy suffer with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Favorite Nephew turned 34 years old on May 13, just about a month before the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Ashtabula County taking place next Saturday, June 24, at Giddings Park in Jefferson.
My nephew was a sweet-natured boy who loved football, baseball, riding his bike and playing video games. Oh, and he frequently wore a Cleveland Indians baseball cap — a habit he picked up during the four years of chemotherapy.
On that horrible day in October 1992 when my brother-in-law called to tell me that my nephew’s recent fevers and bruising were from leukemia, it felt like the world fell out below my feet.
The doctors at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital said he had a 73 percent survival rate.
I didn’t believe them. After all, when I was in school — in the 1960s — leukemia equalled a death sentence.
The doctors blasted my nephew’s small body with chemotherapy until he was only a heartbeat away from death.
Besides losing his hair, his stomach swelled out of proportion. He endured months of mouth sores, dry skin and weeks of hospitalization.
During one of those hospitalizations, he met someone special, “Nurse Kathy” (that’s what he called her). Come to find out, she had the same type of leukemia as a child and survived. She beat the odds and went on to share her story and devote her life to pediatric nursing.
She was our first real ray of hope.
Thankfully, Alex’s cancer quickly went into remission and stayed there because of chemotherapy. The doctors convinced Sis that four years of chemotherapy was her son’s best shot at beating the odds.
Because of his compromised immune system, he endured several bad infections and Sis spent many a holiday, including Christmas, in the hospital with him.
Even when he completed chemotherapy, he had to be checked once a year for several more years.
He doesn’t remember all of what happened to him but he does remember being in the hospital a lot and that he didn’t like “sleepy medicine” — the anesthesia they gave him before taking a hone marrow sample from his spine and before several lumbar spinals. That’s where they put the chemotherapy directly in the spine.
Our prayers have been answered and to this day the cancer has not returned. The doctors say my nephew is cured.
He doesn’t like to talk about it, but when he was still a boy, he’d say, “I had cancer and I almost died.”
Throughout the past decade or so, he participated in the Relay for Life, an event where participants raise money for the American Cancer Society, light luminaries in memory of those who did not survive the disease, and honor cancer survivors.
If you are a survivor, I hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to give hope to others.
That’s when the newly diagnosed and their families need most — hope. When you run or walk that lap, you will give hope.
We have to remember that although many people have died from the disease, more and more are living, thanks in part to money raised by the American Cancer Society.
To get involved or donate money, call 1-800-227-2345, or go to cancer.org.
Staff writer Shelley Terry is thankful for the oncologists at UH Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland for curing her of cancer last year. You can reach Shelley at sterry@starbeacon.com.
