An air quality alert has been issued for parts of northeastern Ohio, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
The alert is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties due to high temperatures and dry weather.
Those in sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties should avoid going outside, the NWS suggests.
According to the NWS, air pollution is responsible for an estimated 100,000-plus premature deaths in the United States each year.
This poor air quality alert is due to elevated concentrations of ground-level ozone and comes as the weather service predicts temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s with no rain in the forecast.
To do your part to help reduce air pollution, the NWS suggests area residents:
• Drive less.
• Turn off your engine, don’t idle.
• Refill tanks after sunset.
• Wait to mow the lawn.
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), in partnership with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the Cleveland Division of Air Quality, the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study, the Lake County General Health District and Ohio University, have forecasted this advisory based on predicted weather patterns.
