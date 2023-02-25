MORGAN TOWNSHIP — The opportunity to enjoy nature and learn at the same time is only a short drive away at the Morgan Swamp Preserve Campus of the Nature Conservancy.
“This trail is amazing,” said Heidi Lloyd, who lives a short distance away in Roaming Shores and was experiencing the nature center for the first time on Sunday.
A bird count was held on Sunday as part of a national Audubon Club event conducted across the United States. The property is available for public use throughout the yea,r but activities ramp up in the spring, according to Janet Grout, Bissell Nature Center’s lead volunteer.
The BNC is a major part of the conservancy experience and is the center of the educational activities.
Spring activities are set to get rolling on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., as Judy Semroc, of NatureSpark, displays her photographs from vernal pools and leads a hike to view the amazing creatures in the pools.
The second program is scheduled to review animals in area habitats led by presenters from Penitentiary Glen Wildlife Center from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 13 and a seminar on Gardening for Butterflies is planned for 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on June 17.
Recently retired Geauga Park Naturalist Dan Best will lead an easy hike and help participants learn more about trees and Jim McCormac will lead a night program on moths from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on July 22.
Three different programs are scheduled for October with Dr. James K. Bissell presenting a slide show of the plants and animals living in Lake Erie wetlands from 7 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 12, BNC volunteers will discuss animals preparing for winter from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 14.
Grout released the program details on Thursday and said the BNC is open weekends from April 1 to Oct. 20 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. She said there is a lot for children to do including relaxing in rocking chair or browsing the nature library.
Several hiking trails are also available for public use.
“Bliss Pond is an accessible fishing spot for a family catch-and-release experience,” Grout said.
The property has a large playground for children and there are two free charging stations for electric vehicles, Grout said. she said a launch site for canoes and kayaks is available for entry into the Grand River as well.
Tim Gary, another BNC volunteer, said he likes the facility for many reasons.
“I am always finding new or different nature experiences. ... Seeing a new bird or wildflower really makes my day. Or even a super good sighting of a familiar species,” he said. “And, it’s always fun to share with other like-minded people at BNC.”
