Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Periods of rain. High 43F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.