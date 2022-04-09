The battle against drug overdose deaths has been raging for more than a decade, but a new strategy seems to be helping health professionals address the problem in Ashtabula County.
Northwest Ambulance District Administrator Vince Gildone said during the early stages of the opioid problem, first responders didn’t have much to offer people other than a ride to the hospital.
Ashtabula County was chosen as a HEALing Community research study through the National Institute of Health and has received funding for the distribution of Naloxone, the creation of follow-up programs, equipment for participating agencies and other needed investments, said Katie Park, Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Director of Community Engagement, Prevention and Planning.
She said the venture started in January of 2020 and will conclude in June of this year. Park said over the years, more members of the community have become aware of the problem because so many families have been touched.
The Ashtabula County Health Department, the ACMHRS, private health-care providers, first responders and faith-based groups have made it possible for people struggling with addiction to receive life-saving doses of Naloxone.
Gildone said the cooperative venture has been helpful for those on the front lines.
“There have been years when we did one [overdose] every day,” he said.
He said the availability of the Naloxone kits and programs to follow up with those who have overdosed has helped those dealing with regular overdose situations.
Ashtabula County Health Department Health Educator Ian Elliott said a separate funding grant has allowed the health department to provide Naloxone to area health-care providers, as well.
He said the nasal spray has saved lives as more people have it on hand. Elliott said it is important for people struggling with addiction to have access to the drug so they can then move into treatment.
“This is really a first-aid medication,” he said. “It takes the stigma out.”
Elliott said many people get frustrated with addicts who may be “reversed” with the nasal spray after an overdose, but understanding the disease is important. He said the first decision to take opioids may be the responsibility of the individual. The drugs quickly create demands in the body which becomes a disease.
The amount of people saved by the Naloxone spray is difficult to monitor for a variety of reasons, including privacy laws, but he has heard personal stories from many recovering addicts.
The emphasis on making Naloxone available has grown in the last several years. “[The spray] is made so anyone can get trained on how to use it,” he said.
One of the challenges is the time it may take the drug to kick into gear. He said those who use the spray must wait two to three minutes to see the results.
“That’s the scary part,” he said.
Another challenge is the person in the grips of the experience may not be thankful for outside help.
“Typically they [the person in the midst of an overdose] are angry,” he said.
Elliott said “hope” stories are essential for people to understand how different people react to their addiction.
“The end goal is to get them in recovery services,” he said.
He said the health department is sponsoring a May 28 event at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds to distribute the nasal spray, enjoy music and educate people on the opioid addiction problem.
Signature Health received a grant and recently started operating a van that provides Naloxone and education in various parts of the county.
One of the major challenges facing addicts is how most drugs are now laced with fentanyl so the addict doesn’t even know what is in their drug of choice, said Audra Blood, a Signature Health nurse practitioner.
She said even marijuana can have fentanyl mixed in.
The Signature Health program also includes a “medication assisted” component.
“The goal of all of this is to get people off a street drug and onto a maintenance program,” she said.
