ORWELL — A program hoping to meet the needs of residents is seeking collaboration with the village, other local groups and individuals.
Deliarose Marroquin, director of the “Mustang Stable,” attended a recent Village Council meeting to discuss the program. She said it is designed to meet the varied needs of the community ranging from young students, growing families and senior citizens.
Marroquin, who is employed by the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center, explained the purpose of the center that is intended to meet community needs. She said it has started. but is seeking a wide range of opinions to determine how the center can best serve the community’s needs.
She said basic needed resources are a key to the efforts that are presently housed at the school.
“They [the resources] are available to everybody in the district,” she said.
Carmen Kuula, of Community Action, is assisting the district in the development of the program after helping start a similar one at Ashtabula Area City Schools. She said a survey is especially important to create the program that will provide services community members will use.
Marroquin and Kuula said 80 percent of the students at the school have filled out the survey, but are hoping to get representatives from a wide variety of the community involved.
Some of the ideas being circulated are providing eye and dental service as well as regular food resources for those in need.
Marroquin said the stable will hopefully be a place where already generous efforts can find a place to be coordinated.
“We had 40 pairs of shoes ... donated to our elementary school,” she said.
“The idea is to maximize and compliment,” Kuula said.
Marroquin said there were 191 visits to the center in August, September and October and the most recent quarter eclipsed those marks. She indicated the program is, and will, be funded by grants.
Orwell Village Council President Chris Ruks suggested the survey be placed on the village website.
Orwell Village Manager Tami Pentek said the village would be glad to operate a drop-off center for donations.
In other business
• Council discussed challenges in staffing the police department.
• Reviewed changes to the village insurance policy.
• Reviewed field rental agreement forms.
