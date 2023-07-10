CONNEAUT — The history of World War II comes alive at the D-Day Conneaut World War II Museum.
The museum opened its doors on Saturday as people from all over northeastern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania came to learn a little bit about the war that changed world history.
Jesse Edgein brought his family all the way from Canton to check out the museum. He said his son Jake, 11, shares his love of history and specifically World War II history.
He said he saw a brochure at the McKinley Museum in Canton and decided to take the day trip to Conneaut. “I love history,” he said.
Jake Edgein said he had never seen a rifle actually used in a war situation, such as the carbine collection show on Saturday by northeast Ohio resident Jim Barchuk.
Barchuk started his collection of rifles and knives due to an interest sparked by his father’s service in World War II, including during the Battle of the Bulge toward the end of the European portion of the war.
He said his father served in the air defense of Europe. Barchuk said his father actually helped train for the eventual invasion of Europe from Great Britain.
“Literally all across the country,” Barchuk said of the places he was able to purchase the weapons. He said his collection helps illustrate a progression of the carbine rifles from 1942 to 1944.
Kevin Meier, D-Day Conneaut Museum Director Kevin Meier, said it is an opportunity for people to see the museum and it has become an event that kicks off increased activity leading to D-Day Conneaut in in late August.
He said the museum administration puts brochures in a variety of places from Erie to Cleveland. “I am really happy with the turnout.”
The basement and second floor had a number of exhibits detailing the history of World War II, and the “Everly Sisters” sang a variety of songs from the World War II era.
D-Day Conneaut is scheduled to be at the Conneaut Township Park from August 17-19 with re-enactors bringing battles to life with tanks, airplanes and infantry combat.
