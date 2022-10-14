ORWELL — Village council will be busy next week as numerous ordinances are scheduled to be on the agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting at Village Hall.
An afternoon work session will be held before the meeting.
Village council will likely see two sidewalk projects on the agenda with a $27,175 contract to be discussed, along with a sidewalk repair contract of $36,200.
"It (sidewalk condition) is one of the biggest complaints I get," said Orwell Village Administrator Tami Pentek.
"The one (contract) is for leveling and the other is for replacement," said Orwell Street Department Superintendent Shane Gregory.
"I would rather wait until winter and find the money (for the replacement). ... That is a lot of money and roads need fixed," said Councilman Jeremy Cottrell. But if others wanted to start the program now, he said he would support it.
After lengthy discussion, the consensus was to put the legislation on the agenda for next week's meeting.
"I think you need to do both," said Councilman Bob Denihan.
Council also decided to put a resolution on the agenda that would fund an improvement at the street department. It would include moving a diesel tank, adding a gas tank and putting a fence around the entire area and include security cameras.
The project is expected to cost around $6,000. Gregory said the new gas pump would allow all village vehicles to refuel on site.
Council also discussed how much money, from a sewer bond fund, should be used to reduce debt on a 20 year old United States Department of Agriculture loan.
Council members said they wanted to reduce the debt but were also concerned with having necessary funds for a sewer department emergency, if one were to occur.
Orwell Clerk/Treasurer Ella Stanton recommended putting $100,000 to reduce the loan principle and keep $79,000 in case of an emergency.
"I am still undecided I see both sides," said Orwell Council President Chris Ruks.
"I don't know if there is a perfect answer," said Councilman David Hartz.
Council also discussed a proposed resolution that would set aside $30,000 to fix fire engines.
Orwell Fire Chief Scott Merlino said the department has been told trucks need fixed during maintenance checks but funds were short.
"We are at the point where they need to be fixed to run safely," Merlino said.
Pentek is also seeking authorization to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission funds for the downtown water tower project.
Council also discussed the water and sewer rate structure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.