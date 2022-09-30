MADISON TOWNSHIP — One person was killed and several others injured in a four-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Madison Township Police Department.
Police responded to reports of a head-on crash in the 5300 block of North Ridge Road (Route 20) at approximately 12:45 p.m.
Upon arrival, the report states, police found four vehicles were involved with eight collective occupants. Three vehicles sustained disabling damage and the fourth had minor damage.
Because of the number of injured, the Perry Fire Department responded to assist.
Five people were transported to various hospitals, including UH Geneva Medical Center, UH Tri-Point Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital. One victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. The conditions of the others transported were not immediately available, according to the release.
The Lake Regional Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit also responded to the crash and is assisting in the investigation.
The expansive nature of the crash forced the closing of all four lanes of North Ridge Rd. for more than three hours, according to the release.
The Perry Police Department, North Perry Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation responded to assist with traffic control.
